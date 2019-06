Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire at the Lynnewood shopping center in Cheltenham Township.

The blaze broke out around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of W.Cheltenham Ave. The shopping center contains a beauty salon, smoke shop and a deli.

No injuries have been reported. So far, no word on what sparked the fire.

