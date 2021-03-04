Fire at Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell placed under control

Firefighters were able to get a blaze at the Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center placed under control Thursday night.

The fire broke out on the 1400 block of Morris Road around 8 p.m.

SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed heavy smoke coming from the building.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday night.

The fire was brought under control around 10 p.m. and was contained to one building.

"Friends of the Farm, while you may have heard we had a fire on property this evening, rest assured that it was contained to one building with 9 hotel rooms, no one was injured, and it will have no impact on any other operation. We will be open for business tomorrow and look forward to serving you," Normandy Farm wrote on Facebook.

No injuries were reported. So far, no word on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

