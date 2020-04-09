Crews battling large forest fire in Cumberland County
DOWNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Firefighters are on the scene of a large forest fire in Cumberland County Thursday night.
Officials say the blaze broke out near Dividing Creek Road in Downe Township sometime before 9 p.m.
SkyFOX was over the scene and observed large flames engulfing a large portion of the woods.
Officials have not said whether the fire has been placed under control. No word on what caused the blaze.
This is a developing story.
