Crews evacuate residents from West Philly high-rise apartment building during fire

article

A fire has led to the evacuation of a high-rise apartment building on the 4400 block of Holden Street in West Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

SkyFOX video showed a man scaling down the building to escape. No word on the man's condition.

No word on what sparked the fire.

Commuters should avoid the area around Powelton Avenue and Market Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.