Crews in Winslow Twp. search for missing swimmer

article

Search and rescue crews are on hand in Winslow Township, New Jersey searching for a swimmer Monday.

Officials say an adult male went swimming in Penbryn Lake Sunday afternoon. Around 3:45, it was reported, the man went under the water and failed to resurface.

Just after Winslow Township Police were called, a search and rescue effort began.

Crews searched into the evening, without finding the man.

Crews began searching at sunrise Monday.

New Jersey State Police are assisting, along with Winslow Township and Waterford Township fire departments.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP