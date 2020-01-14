Crews on scene of house explosion in Bucks County

article

Crews are currently on the scene of a house explosion in Bucks County.

Officials responded to the scene just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Biddeford Circle in Doylestown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

