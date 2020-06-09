Crews on scene of reported explosion in Lehigh County

Crews are on the scene of a reported explosion in Lehigh County.

It happened on the 8400 block of Orchard Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed smoke billowing from a tractor-trailer.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon.

No word on the cause or injuries at this time. Numerous agencies on scene. Commuters are urged to avoid the area.

