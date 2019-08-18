Crews on scene of small plane crash near New Castle Airport
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Crews are on the scene after a small plane crashed near New Castle Airport.
The incident occurred near Churchmans Road shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the aircraft crashed into a wooded area west of I-95. It had just departed from Runway 32 at the airport.
Further details, including the condition of the pilot or any passengers on board, were not immediately made available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.