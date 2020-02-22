Crews on scene of West Philadelphia house fire

article

Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in West Philadelphia.

Flames broke out at a home on the 6100 block of Walnut Street around noon Saturday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

According to Red Emergency Paw Relief Team, eight pets — including six cats, one dog and one puppy — were affected by the fire. All were reported safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Advertisement

___

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP