Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at junkyard in Hunting Park; 1 injury reported

Philadelphia fire crews are battling a three-alarm fire that broke out in a junkyard on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire erupted on the 500 block of West Annsbury Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

SKYFOX flew over the fire, which sent plumes of smoke into the air of nearby streets.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 5th and Hutchinson Streets.

The fire was raised to two and then three alarms, requiring additional crews to respond.

In an update late Wednesday afternoon, fire officials announced one civilian injury, due to smoke inhalation. That person was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, noting the injury was minor.

They went on to say the junkyard was an all-automobile junkyard. There is a 300 gallon gas tank on scene, that, while not full, provided firefighters an enhanced urgency to gaining control of the fire, as the danger of the tank being exposed to the flames was great. They felt confident by the late afternoon that the tank was no longer a danger to the situation, but were carefully monitoring the scene.

The fire department saw approximately 120 members respond to the blaze. They were working to contain it. A cause had not been determined and was under investigation.