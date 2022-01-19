Crews respond to serious crash involving fire truck in Camden County

article

Authorities in Camden County are responding to a serious accident involving a fire truck Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Warwick Road and North White Horse Pike.

SKYFOX was over the scene where a car appears to have collided with a fire truck.

Multiple fire trucks were on the scene, along with various other first responders.

Authorities have yet to confirm any injuries in the crash and have not indicated what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter