Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County

article

Crews are searching for a missing kayaker in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

According to Cumberland County officials, the man left around 5 p.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since. The man, whose name is unknown at this time, was last seen wearing a camouflage life jacket kayaking on the Maurice River. New Jersey State Police found a yellow kayak matching the description Tuesday.

The Coast Guard continues to search alongside the New Jersey State Police and the Downe Township Rescue Squad from Cumberland County.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 215-271-4960.

