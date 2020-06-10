Crews search for teens who went missing after swimming in Schuylkill River, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say crews are searching for two missing teens, ages 14 and 15, who never resurfaced after going for a swim in the Schuylkill River.
The boys were last seen in the area of 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
