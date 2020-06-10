Crews search for teens who went missing after swimming in Schuylkill River, police say

article

Police say crews are searching for two missing teens, ages 14 and 15, who never resurfaced after going for a swim in the Schuylkill River.

The boys were last seen in the area of 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP