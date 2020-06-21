Crews searching for man who went missing in Delaware River near Burlington

article

Rescue crews are searching a section of the Delaware River near Burlington where a man reportedly went missing in the water.

Authorities responded to the area of Union Avenue in Delanco Township just before 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who went underwater and never resurfaced.

Police say the man is in his early 20s. No word on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Multiple agencies are participating in the search for the victim.

