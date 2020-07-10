Crews searching for missing swimmer off Atlantic City coast

article

A search is underway off the coast of Atlantic City for a swimmer who was reported missing near an unguarded beach Friday night.

Authorities received a call just before 7 p.m. for a swimmer in distress near Victoria Avenue and the beach. The Coast Guard was off-duty at the time of the call.

Responding officers from Ventnor City Police say a swimmer was spotted just south of the reported location.

Officials say search efforts are now recovery efforts for the swimmer, who is believed to be around 18-years-old.

U.S. Coast Guard marine unit and a chopper are assisting in the mission to locate the swimmer.

