Crews working to fix water main break in Queen Village

A water main break has turned a South Philadelphia street into a rushing river.

The 30 inch main broke after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near 6th and Fitzwater Streets in Queen Village.

It flooded nearby streets and even went into some homes.

There is now a huge gapping hole in the middle of the street. The philadelphia water department and peco are on scene.

Water has been turned off to a number of homes and businesses...

Streets in the area are now closed between South Street and Washington Avenue until further notice.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter