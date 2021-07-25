Crews working to fix water main break in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A water main break has turned a South Philadelphia street into a rushing river.
The 30 inch main broke after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near 6th and Fitzwater Streets in Queen Village.
It flooded nearby streets and even went into some homes.
There is now a huge gapping hole in the middle of the street. The philadelphia water department and peco are on scene.
Water has been turned off to a number of homes and businesses...
Streets in the area are now closed between South Street and Washington Avenue until further notice.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement