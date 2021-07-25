Crews working to fix water main break in Queen Village

Expand / Collapse search

The cause of the water main break remains unknown at this time.

PHILADELPHIA - A water main break has turned a South Philadelphia street into a rushing river.

The 30 inch main broke after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near 6th and Fitzwater Streets in Queen Village.

It flooded nearby streets and even went into some homes.

There is now a huge gapping hole in the middle of the street. The philadelphia water department and peco are on scene.

Water has been turned off to a number of homes and businesses...

Streets in the area are now closed between South Street and Washington Avenue until further notice.

