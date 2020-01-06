Cuomo helps rescue man from crash

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped remove a man from the overturned cab of a truck on the Brooklyn–Queens Expressway on Monday.

Video shared by the governor's office shows Cuomo holding the man's left leg as he is helped down from the driver's seat of the vehicle. It was unclear if the driver suffered any injuries.

The truck appeared to be on its side on the barrier dividing the east and westbound lanes.

The exact cause of the crash was unknown. Cuomo's vehicle appeared to have been traveling in the opposite direction and was not involved in the incident.