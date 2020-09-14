DA: 2 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in New Hanover Twp.

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one wounded in New Hanover Township.

New Hanover Police responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in the Gilbertsville section of New Hanover Township Monday around 8 p.m.

According to investigators, police located an adult deceased male and an adult deceased female, who sustained apparent gunshot wounds. A third adult male was transported to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

The initial investigation indicates that this incident is domestic in nature and there is no threat to the community. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover Township Police at 610-327-1150 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau 610-278-3368.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!