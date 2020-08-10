DA: 2 found dead inside apartment in Abington Township

article

Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment in the Meadowbrook section of Abington Township.

Abington police were called to the scene on Monday shortly after 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call from the apartment management team.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, officers found a deceased male, 47, and a deceased female, 43. The couple were the only occupants of the apartment and a gun was recovered on scene.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification. Authorties say there is no public safety danger.

