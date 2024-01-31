DA: 3 sought in deadly armed robbery in Norristown

article

Authorities are searching for three men accused of a deadly armed robbery in Norristown earlier this month.

Damon Brantley, 18, Jerry Butler, 28, and 29-year-old Daquan Allen are being sought in connection to the Jan. 20 shooting death of William Carter on West Wood Street.

Investigators believe just before 8 p.m. all three men exited a gray Toyota RAV4 and robbed Carter at gunpoint. After the robbery, it's believed Brantley fired three shots at Carter using an illegally modified semi-automatic 9mm Luger with an extended magazine.

A firearm that matched the one used in the killing was later found at Brantley's girlfriend's apartment in Norristown, investigators said. Brantley is also accused of driving the RAV4 used in the killing multiple times since it was reported stolen in late December.

Authorities warned that three suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Authorities have offered a $5k reward for information that leads to the arrest of each suspect.