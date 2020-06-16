DA: Bus driver charged with sexually abusing foster child, teen boy

article

A Tullytown man has been charged with sexually abusing two teen boys, including a foster child in his care, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Investigators say John Michael Evans, 40, was arrested on counts of rape, child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and related counts stemming from abuse that occurred over three years.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Evans had extensive contact with other children in his professional and personal life and it is possible there may be additional victims in this case. Prior to his arrest, Evans worked as a bus driver for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township school districts. Investigators also believe Evans had involvement with youth sports.

Evans is accused of abusing the boys separately and repeatedly between January 2017 and June 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy said Evans began abusing him in April shortly after the boy, then 16, was placed in Evans’ care. Incidents of abuse occurred “too many times to count,” a criminal complaint says.

Investigators say in addition to abusing the boy himself, Evans possessed nude photographs of the boy and arranged sexual encounters with other men in which he included the boy. The complaint says he instructed the victim to indicate he was an adult if the men asked.

Evans also told the boy about his abuse of the previous victim, the criminal complaint says. He told the boy no one believed the first victim, nor would anyone believe him should he report the abuse, investigators said.



“These two young men have probably spared more victims from abuse at the hands of this serial child predator by bravely coming forward to police about how he victimized them,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “I am sorry that they had to suffer this horrific abuse. We owe them a tremendous debt for their bravery.”

Advertisement

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized or has information about others who have been victimized should contact Bucks County Detective Lt. David Kemmerer or Detective David Coyne at 215.348.6354 or Tullytown Police Sgt. Andrew Bunda at 215.945.0999 ext. 225.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP