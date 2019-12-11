DA: Philadelphia police sergeant faces assault, false report charges

article

A Philadelphia police sergeant faces charges after he allegedly assaulted someone under arrest and lied about the circumstances of the assault, the District's Attorney Office announced Wednesday.

Investigators say Philadelphia Police Sergeant Jason Reid is alleged to have assaulted the individual placed under arrest on June 8.

The Internal Affairs investigation found that Reid’s statements on which charges were filed against the person were not accurate, according to the District's Attorney Office.

“It is disheartening any time an officer entrusted with enormous power over the public’s liberty and lives misuses that power. The actions Sergeant Jason Reid is alleged by his colleagues in the Philadelphia Police Department to have taken against an innocent member of our community are exactly the sort of actions that undermine trust in law enforcement and make us all less safe,” District Attorney Krasner said. “I am grateful to the Internal Affairs Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department for honoring their oath by holding one of their own accountable. No one is above the law.”

The District Attorney’s Office has charged Reid with tampering with public records or information, unsworn falsification to authorities, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement authorities and obstructing administration of law or other government function.

Reid, 42, was hired in 2003 and is most recently assigned to the 35th District. Reid has been suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.