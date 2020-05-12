DA: Security Guard charged in shooting of 3 teens on SEPTA bus

article

A University of Pennsylvania security guard has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded three teens and injured a woman on a SEPTA bus last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Authorities say the incident occurred near Bustleton Avenue and St. Vincent Street just after 1 a.m. on April 16.

According to prosecutors, Brandon Ferguson, 24, of Northeast Philadelphia has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Ferguson agreed to turn over all his weapons when he was criminally charged. He had a legal permit to carry the semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the shooting occurred during an altercation. Police believed originally he acted in self defense.

