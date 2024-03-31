Expand / Collapse search

Dead body discovered in Delaware River: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 31, 2024 7:17pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police have opened an investigation after they say a dead man’s body was found in the Delaware River. 

According to police, at around 3:38 p.m. the Marine Unit (Boat3), responded to a report of a body that was discovered in the Delaware River on the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street. 

The victim, a Black man in his 30s,  was identified as "John Doe."

MORE HEADLINES:

Donations stolen from Philadelphia church Easter weekend, parish prays for thief to return money

Vine Street Expressway shut down 3 hours as protesters stake claim; about 30 arrested: officials

Suspect arrested for installing recording device in neighbor’s apartment; police say there may be more victims

They say the preliminary evidence indicates no signs of trauma or physical wounds.

This is an open investigation.


 