Dead body discovered in Delaware River: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police have opened an investigation after they say a dead man’s body was found in the Delaware River.
According to police, at around 3:38 p.m. the Marine Unit (Boat3), responded to a report of a body that was discovered in the Delaware River on the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street.
The victim, a Black man in his 30s, was identified as "John Doe."
They say the preliminary evidence indicates no signs of trauma or physical wounds.
This is an open investigation.