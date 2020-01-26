article

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and an infant girl over the weekend in New Jersey.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says police and emergency medical personnel dispatched to a Jersey City home at about 6 a.m. Saturday found an unresponsive infant girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old woman taken to Jersey City Medical Center was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the regional medical examiner's office.

NJ.com reports that the home was cited for multiple health and housing code violations last summer.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP