Deaths of mother, infant girl investigated in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and an infant girl over the weekend in New Jersey.
The Hudson County prosecutor's office says police and emergency medical personnel dispatched to a Jersey City home at about 6 a.m. Saturday found an unresponsive infant girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 41-year-old woman taken to Jersey City Medical Center was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED STORIES:
- Bridgeton mother pleads not guilty to murder in toddler son's death
- New Jersey expands terrorism law after kosher deli attack
- NJ woman gets 42 years for slayings of mother, grandmother
Advertisement
The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the regional medical examiner's office.
NJ.com reports that the home was cited for multiple health and housing code violations last summer.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP