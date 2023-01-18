Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people in Abington Township
article
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after two people were found dead in Abington Township.
SKYFOX flew over the scene of the 1100 block of Beverly Road in Abington and observed crime scene tape and a police presence outside of a property.
Police did not release any additional information but say they are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.