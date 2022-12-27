Weather Authority: December thaw continues as rain threatens New Year's Eve

The December thaw continues in the Delaware Valley, with temps reaching the upper 40s and even a few low 50s, under mostly sunny skies.

It will be chilly overnight as lows reach the upper 20s, under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs again reaching the upper 40s to some low 50s.

New Year’s Eve will see showers arrive in the afternoon through the dinner hour. There could be some heavy rainfall and some fireworks could be in jeopardy. Plan on rainy conditions for those parties and gatherings. Highs should continue to be unseasonably warm in the mid-50s.

Sunday the rain moves out in the morning, just in time for the strut down Broad Street with the Mummers Parade. It will dry out in the morning, as highs reach near 60 degrees, under partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Dress for the wind at both the Mummers and the Eagles as they take on the New Orleans Saints at the Linc.

For the latest forecasts and conditions as this storm moves through, download the FOX 29 Weather app.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 28

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 50, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mild, nice. High: 54, Low: 41

SATURDAY: New Year's Eve. High: 55, Low: 50

SUNDAY: New Year's Day. High: 60, Low: 39

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 55, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mild, a shower. High: 59, Low: 57