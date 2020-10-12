Decision if fans will be allowed at Linc expected Tuesday

article

A decision if fans will be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field is expected this week following Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf updated gathering guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eagles play the Ravens at home Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reopened their doors to a few thousand fans for their home game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

The Philadelphia Union also hosted a few thousand fans for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Over 2,700 people, including fans, staff, and team members, were permitted inside Subaru Park as the Union won against the Montreal Impact.

To ensure safety, fans had their temperatures checked before entering the stadium.

Once inside, fans were required to wear a mask when they were not eating or drinking and seats were spaced out to allow six feet of distance in all directions for each party.

