Decision on NJ schools likely on Thursday, Murphy says

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says a decision on the status of New Jersey's schools is likely to come on Thursday.

Murphy spoke Wednesday during a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state's more than 600 school districts are currently closed, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy suggested a reopening is not likely. Schools have been closed since March 16.

In the same news conference Wednesday, Murphy announced the Garden State had surpassed 71,000 cases of coronavirus with more than 3,100 deaths.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

New Jersey reports 71,030 coronavirus cases; 3,156 deaths

New Jersey closes state, county parks because of COVID-19

Wildwood beaches, boardwalk closed until May 1 due to pandemic

Pennsylvania schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year

The announcement would come about a week after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered schools to remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year due to the virus.

Pennsylvania's extended shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools. It means children will spend the rest of the year learning remotely.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.