Delaware coronavirus cases rise to 1,209; 23 deaths

Public health officials reported nearly 100 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to more than 1,209 amid the global pandemic.

Twenty-three people have died of complications from COVID-19, and 200 were hospitalized as of Thursday.

Delaware officials are also reporting the first coronavirus infection involving a state prison inmate.

A 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — virus particle. (NIH)

The Department of Correction said Tuesday that the inmate at the state’s maximum-security prison was tested Monday after registering a fever and was moved to the infirmary. Officials said the inmate is over the age of 60 and is being treated in a negative pressure isolation room.

A second inmate from the same housing unit also registered a fever during temperature checks on Tuesday and was being treated in isolation in the infirmary. His test results were pending.

As a precautionary measure, officials were moving inmates from the housing unit to a vacant building across the prison compound that provides greater separation among inmates.

DOC officials also said two more correctional officers have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to six, in addition to three contract health providers.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.

CASES:

– New Castle County: 701

– Kent County: 214

– Sussex County: 294

The Associated Press contributed to this report.