Delaware coronavirus cases rise to 450; 14 deaths

Delaware officials on Friday announced two additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 14.

The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. The number of cases also has more than doubled and stands at 450, with more than 60 people hospitalized. Eight of the deaths are related to long-term care facilities.

“The situation in Delaware is getting worse, and we expected it to,” Gov. John Carney said, adding that officials are particularly concerned about an expected surge in hospitalizations.

Smith said supplies of protective gear and testing equipment are flowing in greater numbers, and that hospitals are working to implement their own testing rather than having to rely on state facilities or private labs.

“Private labs are a problem. The response time is still way too long,” Smith said, adding that the average wait time is more than seven days.

Emergency management director A.J. Schall said hospitals are preparing for the surge and that officials are monitoring the integrity of the supply chain.

CEO Wayne Smith of the Delaware Healthcare Association, a trade group representing the state’s hospitals, said he believes they will have adequate resources and staffing when the surge hits.

Delaware Gov. John Carney

Meanwhile, public health director Dr. Karyl Rattay expressed concerns about the upcoming religious holidays, a time when many people gather with fellow congregants and family members.

“We are imploring everyone, faith-based leaders and families, to begin thinking now bout how you’re going to do this differently this year,” she said.

CASES:

– New Castle County: 279

– Kent County: 54

– Sussex County: 117

