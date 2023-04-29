Delaware County authorities confirm 1 person hit by train in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. - One person was struck by a train in Chester, officials said, while Amtrak trains were stopped due to the police activity near the railroad line in Chester.
Amtrak officials noted in a tweet that all traffic was temporarily suspended between Wilmington and Philadelphia because of the police activity.
Authorities with Delaware County confirmed one person was struck by a train near Engle and West 4th streets, in Chester, late Saturday afternoon.
No further details were provided regarding any injuries or a condition of the person struck.
Additionally, Amtrak said they would notify the public through social media when the situation changes.