Delaware County authorities confirm 1 person hit by train in Chester

One person was struck by a train in Chester, officials said, while Amtrak trains were stopped due to the police activity near the railroad line in Chester.

Amtrak officials noted in a tweet that all traffic was temporarily suspended between Wilmington and Philadelphia because of the police activity.

Authorities with Delaware County confirmed one person was struck by a train near Engle and West 4th streets, in Chester, late Saturday afternoon.

No further details were provided regarding any injuries or a condition of the person struck.

Additionally, Amtrak said they would notify the public through social media when the situation changes.