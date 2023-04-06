Delaware County high school student killed in Southwest Philadelphia crash: officials

article

A community in Delaware County is mourning the loss of a high school student, who died in a crash in Philadelphia, police say.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, officers notified investigators about the crash on Monday evening just before 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say the crash occurred on the 5000 block of Fort Mifflin Road in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city.

Officials say a 2004 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old was going north on Fort Mifflin Road. Two passengers were in the car, according to crash investigators.

At the same time, a 2018 Ford Econoline Penske vehicle was going south on Fort Mifflin Road, per police.

According to authorities, the driver of the Honda lost control, entered the southbound lane and struck the Penske vehicle head on.

The teen driver of the Honda and the passenger in the front seat sustained serious injuries, officials say.

The passenger in the back seat, later identified as 16-year-old Cole Gatti, was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where officials say he died on Wednesday at 3:26 p.m..

The driver of the Penske vehicle was not injured, according to police.

The Interboro School District posted about the crash, saying the three individuals involved were Interboro High School students.

According to the school district, the crash occurred during spring break.

A GoFundMe for Cole has raised over $10,000 toward its $15,000 goal.