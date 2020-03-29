Delaware County seeking volunteers for emergency medical facility at Glen Mills School

As state and federal agencies work to turn Glen Mills School into a makeshift hospital, Delaware County officials are seeking upwards of 700 volunteers to staff the site.

Officials say the site will only be used for acute care if hospitals become inundated with coronavirus patients. Over the weekend, 200 hospital beds were placed in the gym and medical supplies were offloaded.

County officials say they are looking for active or retired medical professionals, medical students, and non-medical volunteers.

"This is your chance as a citizen to participate and help us control the spread of the virus," Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Schaefer said.

The site, which has not received patients at this time, will only be used in an emergency situation. The hope among the organizers is that the site won't need to be used at all.

"It is not certain that this will be used, in fact, we hope it's not used," Acting Executive Director of Glen Mills School Christopher Spriggs said.

In the meantime, Delaware County officials want to get volunteers lined up should the facility become active. Those interested in signing up can go to Delaware County Citizen Corps website.

