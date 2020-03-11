Delaware has 6 coronavirus cases, all tied to university

Delaware health officials have announced two more presumptive positive cases of the novel, bringing the state's total number of cases to six.

The two individuals are associated with the University of Delaware community, and are linked to the initial presumptive positive cases.

The patients are a woman older than 50 and a man older than 60, both from New Castle County. Both are self-isolating at home.

“The additional cases involving individuals from the University of Delaware community are concerning, but we will monitor the individuals with COVID-19 and identify their close contacts,” said Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

The University of Delaware previously announced that two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher tested positive for the coronavirus. All three are under the age of 30 and are currently self-isolated at home.

The University said in a statement that the three had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February. The three people were also with the faculty member who was the first person to test positive in the state.

The university said that all four individuals are receiving appropriate medical care.

Positive tests by state health departments are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

CASES:

There are currently six COVID-19 cases in Delaware. Below is a breakdown of cases by county:

– New Castle County: 6

– Kent County: 0

– Sussex County: 0

