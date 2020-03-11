Delaware has 7 coronavirus cases, all tied to university

Delaware health officials have announced one more presumptive positive cases of the novel, bringing the state's total number of cases to seven.

The newest patient is a New Castle County woman who is self-isolating at home. All seven patients in the state have ties to the University of Delaware.

“The additional cases involving individuals from the University of Delaware community are concerning, but we will monitor the individuals with COVID-19 and identify their close contacts,” said Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

The University of Delaware previously announced that two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher tested positive for the coronavirus. All three are under the age of 30 and are currently self-isolated at home.

A 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — virus particle. (NIH)

The University said in a statement that three of the patients had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February. The three people were also with the faculty member who was the first person to test positive in the state.

Positive tests by state health departments are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

CASES:

There are currently seven COVID-19 cases in Delaware. Below is a breakdown of cases by county:

– New Castle County: 7

– Kent County: 0

– Sussex County: 0

The Associated Press contributed to this report.