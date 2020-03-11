Delaware has first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, state officials announce

Officials are confirming the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Delaware. The announcement of the arrival of the coronavirus to the last affected state in the tri-state area came Wednesday afternoon.

The case involves a New Castle County man over the age of 50 who is associated with the University of Delaware community. The patient was exposed to another confirmed case of COVID-19, but officials did not specify which state.

According to officials, the individual is not severely ill and self-isolated at home as soon as symptoms appeared. The individual was exposed to another confirmed case of COVID-19 in another state.

Earlier that same day, officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 an epidemic.

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief in hopes of impressing upon the world the severity of the coronavirus.

THE ILLNESS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The Department of Health is giving few details about patients. It is not saying how many samples it is testing, how many negative tests it has taken or how many people it is monitoring under quarantine. It is also not saying where precisely someone traveled when they were exposed.

At least three medical personnel who treated people who tested positive have also been quarantined, newspapers have reported.

