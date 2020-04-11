Delaware health officials report 2,745  coronavirus cases; 72 deaths

Delaware has reported 2,745 cases of coronavirus, with 72 virus-related deaths.

CASES:

– New Castle County: 1,229

– Kent County: 430

– Sussex County: 1,055

– Unknown: 31

As of Sunday, there have been 167 positive COVID-19 cases involving residents of long-term care facilities in Delaware. Forty-two residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

A 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — virus particle. (NIH)

Delawareans have been under a stay-at-home order since March 24. Those restrictions are currently scheduled to remain in place through May 15.

When the stay-at-home order was first issued March 22, the state had identified fewer than 60 positive cases.

Delaware Gov. John Carney

The Associated Press contributed to this report.