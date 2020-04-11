Delaware health officials report 4,162 coronavirus cases; 125 deaths

Delaware health officials have reported 4,162 cases of coronavirus, with 125 virus-related deaths

Delawareans have been under a stay-at-home order since March 24. Those restrictions are currently scheduled to remain in place through May 15.

When the stay-at-home order was first issued March 22, the state had identified fewer than 60 positive cases.

Below is a breakdown county-by-county:

CASES:

– New Castle County: 1,629

– Kent County: 652

– Sussex County: 1,870

– Unknown: 11

___

In Delaware, there are currently 269 residents hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 with 69 of those patients listed as critically ill.

The most recent deaths all involve individuals with underlying health conditions, except for one individual who was a 50-year-old woman from Sussex County.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

Delaware Gov. John Carney

___

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.