Delaware reports 6,952 coronavirus cases; 247 deaths

Delaware health officials have reported 6,952 cases of coronavirus, with 247 virus-related deaths.

Health officials announced 211 additional positive cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. John Carney announced June 1 as the target date for Phase I of Delaware’s economic reopening. He also extended Delaware’s state of emergency declaration, including the stay-at-home order and its other modifications through May 31.

“All Delawareans – myself included – are ready to get our economy going again. But our response to COVID-19 has been driven by the science since Day 1 and will continue to be driven by the science. The good news is our numbers in New Castle and Kent counties continue to move in the right direction. That means Delawareans are doing their part. They’ve stayed at home and practiced social distancing," Gov. Carney said.

When the stay-at-home order was first issued March 22, the state had identified fewer than 60 positive cases.

Below is a breakdown county-by-county:

CASES:

– New Castle County: 2,496

– Kent County: 1,084

– Sussex County: 3,336

– Unknown: 36

MASK REQUIREMENTS

Beginning this week, Delaware residents over the age of 12 must wear a mask while in public spaces where social distancing measures are compromised.

Those public settings include grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, doctor's offices, and aboard public transportation.

Children under the age of 12 are excused from the measure. State health officials say any child under the age of 2 should not wear a mask for risk of suffocation.

Businesses are required to turn away customers who are not wearing a face mask. If a business denying entry is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, the business must provide alternate methods of pickup or delivery.

The order, issued by Gov. John Carney, also requires employees at all essential businesses to wear face coverings while working in public spaces or in close proximity to other employees.

Gov. Carney said the idea of a mask policy is not to relax the state's mitigation efforts. Residents are advised to only leave their homes when absolutely necessary.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

The Centers for Disease Control has tripled the number of symptoms that could be indicators of coronavirus.

New symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.