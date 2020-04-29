Delaware reports 9,685 coronavirus cases; 373 deaths

Delaware health officials have reported 9,685 cases of coronavirus, with 373 virus-related deaths.

Health officials announced 263 additional positive cases and 12 new deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

Delaware state officials announced this week new timelines and guidelines for reopening during the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want visitors to enjoy Delaware, our world-class beaches and restaurants, but it’s important that everyone remember that COVID-19 is still very much active in Delaware,” said Gov. Carney.

Gov. John Carney announced that Delaware will lift the ban on short-term rental units and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers on June 1. He also announced that outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people will be permitted in Delaware beginning on June 1.

Basic public health precautions will be in place to protect against spread of COVID-19 and must be followed in accordance with Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration.

Individuals must continue to wear face masks and maintain social distance of at least six feet from anyone outside of their household.

Gatherings over 250 people will remain banned during Phase 1; however, organizers of planned outdoor large gatherings and events may apply to host a large gathering or event.

Below is a breakdown county-by-county:

CASES:

– New Castle County: 3,883

– Kent County: 1,450

– Sussex County: 4,299

– Unknown: 53

MASK REQUIREMENTS

Delaware residents over the age of 12 must wear a mask while in public spaces where social distancing measures are compromised.

Those public settings include grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, doctor's offices, and aboard public transportation.

Children under the age of 12 are excused from the measure. State health officials say any child under the age of 2 should not wear a mask for risk of suffocation.

Businesses are required to turn away customers who are not wearing a face mask. If a business denying entry is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, the business must provide alternate methods of pickup or delivery.

The order, issued by Gov. John Carney, also requires employees at all essential businesses to wear face coverings while working in public spaces or in close proximity to other employees.

Gov. Carney said the idea of a mask policy is not to relax the state's mitigation efforts. Residents are advised to only leave their homes when absolutely necessary.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

The Centers for Disease Control has tripled the number of symptoms that could be indicators of coronavirus.

New symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.