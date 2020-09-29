Delaware State Police investigating fatal motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident invovling a person riding a bicycle.

Authorities with Delaware State Police say the accident happened about noon Tuesday, on Bellevue Parkway, near Philadelphia Pike.

Southbound traffic on Philadelphia Pike was closed from Silverside Road to Bellevue Parkway, troopers said.

There were no details regarding the victim.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!