Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing 17-year-old girl

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Officials say 17-year-old Madison Sparrow was last seen October 2, 2020, just after 3:30 in the afternoon, near Farm Lane in Newark, Delaware. There is concern for Sparrow’s welfare, as attempts to contact her have failed.

Sparrow is about 5’4” and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has long brown hair and Madison wears glasses. She was seen wearing a blue hoodie with ‘New Jersey” on it, black tights, denim shorts and gray boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madison are asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 at 302-834-2620 or dial 911.

Tips can also be submitted through the Delaware Crime Stoppers website, here, or by calling at 1-800-TIP-3333.

