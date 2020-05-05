Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses

Delaware Governor John Carney announced during a Tuesday press conference that he would allow small businesses in Delaware to operate on a limited capacity starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 8.

The announcement was made to help stimulate some economic relief to the residents and businesses of Delaware that are struggling. The government will begin lifting the restrictions put on the residents and business in the state since the pandemic began in an effort to stop the spread.

“I understand how hard this has been for Delawareans across our state. We’ve tried to find ways to ease the pain without compromising public health,” said Gov. Carney. “But even these limited steps allowing businesses to offer additional services will require strict compliance with safety standards, especially social distancing. We cannot afford to go backwards and see new cases and hospitalizations spike.”

Retailers such as department stores, book stores and thrift stores will be allowed to do business using curbside pickup as long as social distancing practices are being kept. Hair salons will be allowed to be open but it will only be offered to workers at essential businesses and there cannot be more than two appointments at a time per location.

The governor also announced a plan to test all the residents and staff at Delaware long-term care facilities for the coronavirus. The Delaware Division of Public Health will provide facilities with tests, testing supplies, training and support for their universal test program to protect older residents more susceptible to the virus.

Full list of retailers allowed to resume business can be found below:

- Clothing stores

- Shoe stores

- Sporting goods, hobby, musical instruments

- Book, periodical, music stores

- Department stores

- Tobacco and Vape

- Other general merchandise

- Office supply, stationery, and gift stores

- Used merchandise stores

- Consumer goods rental

- Jewelry stores may do business by appointment only, and the Governor has instructed the Division of Small Business to consider additional changes like this for other similar retailers.

- Cosmetology: Hair care services only are permitted to be offered, and only to workers at essential businesses.

