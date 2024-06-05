Delaware Valley tornado threat: Tornado warning issued for New Castle County

Cloudy, humid and warm conditions remain as thunderstorm activity moves into the Delaware Valley.

A tornado warning has been issued for New Castle County, Delaware until 11:30 p.m.

Thunderstorms have been on the move, sliding into the region from southwest to northeast. These storms will bring some heavy downpours with rain rates that are very high. Flash flooding could become an issue.

Addtitionally, some hail is associated with this system.

