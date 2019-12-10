Delco charity group gives Haverford High School junior a Jingle Ball surprise

After searching for someone who needed a boost of cheer this holiday season, a Delco charity organization selected a Haverford High School junior to receive the surprise of a lifetime.

The Delco Group, founded by local realtor John Port, has made many large surprise donations throughout the year.

December’s surprise – tickets to Jingle Ball – was gifted to 16-year-old Hannah Hermansen. The high school student has been battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hannah, who was diagnosed this past spring, is an avid softball player who is determined to win her fight with cancer.

To help get Hannah in the holiday spirit, the Delco Group arrived with a limo to escort her and seven of her friends, her mother and her sister to a night she’d never forget.

They were treated to a dinner at Del Frisco’s before heading to the Wells Fargo Center for the Jingle Ball concert.

The star-studded lineup for the annual holiday concert included Halsey, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and more.

"Beyond grateful that so many people care about me and love me and can do all this for me—very grateful," Hannah said.

Hannah got to meet her idol Lewis Capaldi. She will have more details during the 8 a.m. hour of Good Philadelphia Thursday morning.