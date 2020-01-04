Deli owner fatally stabbed in Camden County; person sought

article

Authorities are searching for a person in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Camden County deli owner on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Shamrock Delicatessen in Audubon shortly before 5 p.m.

Police discovered 52-year-old Jerome Pastore, of West Berlin, on the 100 block of Cuthbert Boulevard, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Pastore, the deli's owner, was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, authorities put out a photo of a man on a bicycle sought in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has further information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Jeremy Jankowski at 856-580-5950 or Haddon Township Police Det. Jessica Camacho at 856-854-1176. Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

No arrests have yet been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

