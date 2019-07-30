Democrats' second round of presidential primary debates underway in Detroit

The first heat of the Democrats' second round of presidential primary debates is underway in Detroit, featuring 10 candidates vying for the nomination.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are at center stage, giving voters on the party's left flank a chance to size up the two leading progressives in their first head-to-head matchup.

Warren and Sanders used their opening statements to hammer an economic and political system they say is rigged for the wealthy and corporations.

Warren warned that Democrats can't solve problems with "small ideas and spinelessness."

Sanders noted that half of U.S. households "are living paycheck to paycheck."

But several other candidates took veiled shots at the two leading progressives for liberal proposals like single-payer health care.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock knocked "wish-list economics," saying that working people "can't wait for a revolution." Bullock is getting his first debate opportunity after failing to qualify for the June events.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Democrats can solve problems without "expansion" of government.

In the June debates, Warren was matched up against several trailing candidates, with Sanders and the other leading candidates debating on the second night.

The first votes in the Democratic primary won't be cast for six more months, yet there is an increasing sense of urgency for many candidates who are fighting for survival.

More than a dozen could be blocked from the next round of debates altogether — and effectively pushed out of the race — if they fail to reach new polling and fundraising thresholds implemented by the Democratic National Committee.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is participating in the first debate, is likely to qualify, even as he tries to stop his sharp slide in the polls. But those especially at risk among Tuesday's lineup include Bullock and Hickenlooper, the only governors in the running, and Midwestern natives such as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

Also on stage are former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and author and activist Marianne Williamson.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris headline debate Wednesday night's debate, also featuring 10 candidates.

CNN, the debate host, chose the groupings at random.

The ultimate nominee won't be secured until the party's national convention next July in Wisconsin.

