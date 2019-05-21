Detective shoots panhandler he mistakenly thought had gun in Kensington

Authorities are investigating after a man panhandling in Kensington was shot by an undercover detective who reportedly believed he saw the man holding a gun.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on the 3400 block of G Street.

The video from a neighborhood security camera shows Joel Johnson walking along a line of cars stopped at a light on G Street. From a dark sedan comes gunfire and smoke as the 28-year-old collapses. He rises up, walks and drops back down as the detective approaches.

Louis Feilciano was on his porch with his wife and granddaughter when he heard Johnson, who he says panhandles, with arms extended get shot.

Police rushed Johnson to Temple Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The detective who just left a crime scene has told investigators he thought Johnson—described as mentally challenged by those that know him—posed a threat.

"The gentleman is extending his arms towards his car as he’s walking towards it. The detective believes that he’s got a gun in between his hands. The investigation has revealed that’s not the case," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

According to police rules called directives: “...deadly force is a measure to be employed only in the most extreme circumstances...”

The rules advise police that some people due to substance abuse or health challenges may not be able to follow police commands.

The directive reads: “Officers should be mindful of this when making use of force decisions.”

Johnson’s family, who live a few blocks away, promised to speak with reporters at a later date.

The detective is a 7-1/2 year veteran of the force and works out of East Detectives.

The incident remains under investigation.