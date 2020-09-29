Disneyland, Disney World to lay off 28,000 workers due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

Disney is laying off 28,000 workers at its Disneyland and Disney World theme parks due to continued struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement reads in part:

"In light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic – exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen – we have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying healthcare benefits. Approximately 28,000 domestic employees will be affected, of which about 67% are part-time. We are talking with impacted employees as well as to the unions on next steps for union-represented Cast Members."

The company did not say how many of the affected employees worked at the Anaheim theme park and how many worked at Disney World in Florida.

The Downtown Disney shopping and entertainment district reopened to the public on July 9, although some individual businesses remained closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CNS contributed to this report.

